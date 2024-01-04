Out-of-control truck rams cars at busy junction in Philippines

An out-of-control truck crashed into cars at a busy junction in the Philippines on Wednesday, 3 January.

The six-wheel vehicle was carrying a crane and construction materials when it approached an intersection in Manila and its brakes appeared to malfunction.

It ploughed through traffic, ramming an SUV and a sedan.

A motorcycle rider's bike was also knocked over in the commotion.

No one was seriously hurt in the incident.

Vehicles were towed to the city police traffic compound and the drivers agreed to settle.