Truck driver loses control on icy road and crashes into police SUV

A truck driver has been cited for careless driving after losing control on an icy highway near Suttle Lake, Oregon, and crashing into an Oregon State Police SUV.

Black Butte Ranch Police released a body-camera video of the incident adding that it’s a “reminder to slow down well below the speed limit when you see emergency lights. Our lives are in your hands.”

The swerving truck also crashed into a Black Butte Ranch Fire Department ambulance.

Three medics and a patient from the first crash were in the back of the ambulance, but no one was injured, police said.