Reversing pickup truck leads police on bizarre chase through Los Angeles

A bizarre police pursuit involving a suspect driving in reverse ended with a motorist being hit on Monday night (4 December) in Los Angeles.

The police department began a pursuit in downtown, with the suspect seen speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road

He hit a dead end and, appearing trapped, decided to put his vehicle in reverse to swerve past Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers.

His driving led to a three-car crash, after which the suspect fled police - but later handed himself in.