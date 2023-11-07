Martin Lewis has explained why Britons should “never” assume insurance renewal prices are the best they can get.

The MoneySavingExpert told viewers looking for a new policy that “the worst thing you can do is nothing”.

“Never auto-renew without checking elsewhere,” Lewis explained, adding that regulators have banned home and car insurance loyalty penalties, meaning existing customers can no longer be charged more than new customers.

He also warned viewers to look out for a number of “giant baboons” and suggested there are some “big buts” when it comes to price comparison sites and switching.