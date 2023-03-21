Casey report: Suella Braverman says police betrayed ‘public trust’

The Home Secretary says officers have betrayed "public trust" in the wake of the damning Casey report findings.

Suella Braverman says it is "clear" that there have been "serious failures of culture, leadership, and standards" within the Metropolitan Police.

The report, led by Baroness Louise Casey, found the police force is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic.

It also states that the Metropolitan Police failed to protect the public from police officers who abuse women.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.