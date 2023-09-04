A Channel 4 newsreader tried to keep a straight face while presenting a live news bulletin, as his colleagues can be seen in the background celebrating the moment Arsenal scored against Manchester United on Sunday.

Channel 4 news correspondent Symeon Brown shared the hilarious clip on his Twitter account, with the caption: “The moment Arsenal score in the newsroom”.

Symeon is seen reading the bulletin as his colleagues can be seen jumping up and down in the background.

Arsenal scored two late goals to beat Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.