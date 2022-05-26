Independent TV

Children evacuated from severely flooded school in Ghana

01:00

Holly Patrick | 1653569236

Children evacuated from severely flooded school in Ghana

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said that 32 children were rescued from a school in Cape Coast on Tuesday (24 May) after heavy rain caused flooding.

The GNFS said that they responded to a distress call from a teacher at the Mustard Seed Academy.

This shows children being carried to safety after the flood water trapped them in their classrooms.

Ghana's capital Accra also suffered extensive flooding on Tuesday with major roads, schools and homes affected.

