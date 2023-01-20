Mother claims three children struggling to breathe in mould-covered Hounslow flat

A mother-of-three has claimed that her children’s health is suffering due to thick mould in her flat.

Aisha Hussain, 31, says she has has contacted her landlord who manages the Hounslow property and used mould remover but is “slowly giving up.”

She claims her eldest son, who is asthmatic, has been prescribed steroids and uses a mask to help him breathe.

Ms Hussain says she is leaving the property in April on council advice but has “nowhere to go.”

A Brent Council spokesperson has said that Ms Hussain has been offered temporary accommodation until a new home is found.

