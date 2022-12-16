Police cordon set up after deaths of woman and two children in Kettering

A police cordon was established outside a property in Kettering after a woman and two children were found dead on Thursday, 15 December.

Emergency services were called to a block of flats in Petherton Court, Kettering, at 11.15am.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The victims are believed to be an NHS nurse and her two young children, aged four and six.

“There are no words to describe how upsetting this incident is,” local policing area commander Superintendent Steve Freeman said.

