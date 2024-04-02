Moment woman takes gun from guard and shoots, injuring 3 in Chile

A woman grabbed a gun from a guard and fired it, hitting and injuring three people in Chile on Monday, 1 April.

The suspect had been arrested for carrying a knife at the entrance to the Lo Valledor market when the incident occurred.

A cameraman from a Chilean television network, who was reporting on new security measures at the country’s largest wholesale market, was among those injured.

The woman, a 54-year-old Chilean, was a regular in the area and could be under the influence of alcohol, said José Manuel MacNamara, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation.