Fox News host appears to think Santa is real

A Fox News host has appeared to suggest that Santa Claus is real.

During a conversation with Republican senator Marco Rubio about the “Chinese spy balloon” shot down over the United States, Steve Doocy proposed that “if Norad can track Santa, they should be able to track something the size of three school buses.”

The balloon was shot down over the Atlantic after being seen in US skies.

China has said that the balloon was a weather device gone astray, and not used for spying purposes.

