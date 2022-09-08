Firefighters carried injured villagers on stretchers over a raging river following a deadly earthquake that rocked China this week.

Video shows the rescuers carrying the locals over the rapids while crossing a makeshift bridge made of thin logs in Luding County, Sichuan province on 6 September.

The villagers had reportedly climbed the mountain in Moxi town “to pick walnuts” when the tremors struck.

Local sources report that at least 82 people were killed in the earthquake, while over 270 have been left injured and dozens more are still missing.

