Houses collapse after 5.4-magnitude earthquake rocks eastern China

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck eastern China before dawn on Sunday, 6 August, knocking down houses and injuring at least 10 people according to state media.

The quake, the magnitude of which was measured by the US Geological Survey (USGS), occurred at 2:33am near Dezhou city which is around 300km (185 miles) south of Beijing, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

It was centred around 10km (six miles) below the surface, the CENC said.

No deaths have been reported.

Chinese media reported that 74 houses collapsed.

State broadcaster CCTV showed damaged village houses in the epicentre.