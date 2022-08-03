Nancy Pelosi sends ‘unequivocal message’ that ‘America stands with Taiwan’

Nancy Pelosi has said that her delegation’s visit is intended to send an “unequivocal message” that “America stands with Taiwan.”

The speaker of the House of Representatives made the statement during a press conference in Taipei, alongside alongside Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen.

Ms Pelosi is the highest-ranking US representative to visit Taiwan in 25 years, prompting strong warnings from China.

Republican lawmakers offered rare praise for the speaker for her visit in defiance of Chinese opposition.

