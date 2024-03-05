Watch: Philippine and Chinese boats collide in South China Sea

The Philippines has accused China of carrying out “dangerous manoeuvres” that led to a collision between their coast guard ships in the South China Sea on Tuesday 5 March.

Footage shared by the Philippine Coast Guard showed its vessel, BRP Sindangan, colliding with a Chinese Coast Guard ship while escorting a regular resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed at a corrugated warship in the Second Thomas Shoal.

China’s coast guard said that it took control measures against Philippine vessels that illegally intruded into waters adjacent to the Second Thomas Shoal, which is a disputed atoll in the South China Sea.