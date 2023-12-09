The Philippines condemned China’s “illegal and aggressive actions” in the South China Sea on Saturday 9 December, saying China’s coast guard had fired water cannon at a Philippine fisheries bureau vessel conducting a regular resupply mission.

Videos shared by the Philippine Coast Guard showed Chinese Coast Guard vessels firing water cannon at the Philippines fisheries bureau boats which Manila said were on a resupply mission to provide oil and groceries to more than 30 Filipino vessels in Scarborough Shoal, an area in the South China Sea claimed by both countries.

China said earlier that it took “control measures” against three Philippine fishing vessels that had intruded into waters near Scarborough Shoal.

A similar incident happened in August.