Police officer crawls across frozen lake to save trapped woman in China

A police officer crawled across a frozen lake in China to rescue a woman who had fallen through the ice on 22 December.

The officer navigated across the thin layer of ice to reach the woman who appeared unconscious due to the freezing temperatures.

A second rescuer, from the lake’s management team, joined in with the police officer’s efforts to save the woman.

They eventually were able to pull the woman to safety and she was taken to hospital.

The woman’s condition was reportedly stable after she received emergency treatment.