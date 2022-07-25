Apocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills sky

A heavy sandstorm swept through northwest China’s Qinghai Province last Wednesday (20 July), reducing visibility to less than 200 meters in some regions.

Footage shows a wall of dust filling the sky, as a number of people take pictures of the approaching storm.

In another clip, a vehicle drives through the apocalyptic scene.

The sandstorm emerged in the evening, travelling west to east, gradually building up to an intense dust storm with a maximum wind speed of 14.9 meters per second, according to Reuters.

