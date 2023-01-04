Shanghai hospital crowded as Covid-19 cases surge

Hospitals in the Chinese capital of Shanghai became overwhelmed as Covid-19 cases surged in the city.

This footage shows the scene on Tuesday, 3 January, as patients, many of them elderly, crowded in an emergency ward.

Outside the hospital, people can be seen being brought into the building on stretchers after being delivered in ambulances.

A top doctor has expressed concern that up to 70 per cent of Shanghai's population may have been infected during the recent surge.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.