China threatens to take ‘forceful measures’ if Nancy Pelosi makes Taiwan visit

China has threatened to take “forceful measures” if Nancy Pelosi makes her rumoured trip to Taiwan.

The US House speaker had planned to visit the island in April, but that was cancelled after she tested positive for Covid.

She is expected to reschedule the trip, which would see her become the highest-ranking US politician to travel to Taiwan since 1997.

Beijing has warned of “serious consequences” if Ms Pelosi proceeds, and even the Biden administration has reportedly tried to dissuade her from going.

