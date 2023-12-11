Watch how Zarach are tackling child bed poverty around the UK

A recent report from child organisation Barnardo’s found that an estimated 894,000 children, or 11 per cent, are without a proper bed, impacting their education and mental wellbeing.

Zarach, a Leeds-based charity, is hoping to end child bed poverty for good, with The Independent supporting their Christmas appeal to provide 500 beds for the most vulnerable children in society.

Nearly a million children in the UK are living without a bed and are having to share with family members or sleep on the floor, as years of austerity cuts and the cost of living crisis dramatically increase bed poverty figures.