Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, watched on as a young boy read a poem during Monday’s Toys for Tots charity event.

The event - hosted at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in northern Virginia - is part of the Joining Forces initiative and offers support and resources to families of military members and veterans, as well as their caregivers and survivors.

After the First Lady invited the young child on stage to read, the president could be seen watching on impressed.

The crowd warmly applauded Adam’s effort and Mr Biden was seen speaking to him afterwards.

