Thief caught stealing partially-deaf child’s Christmas presents in broad daylight

Police are hunting a thief who stole presents from the doorstep of a partially deaf child.

Footage shared by Victoria Bees, 42, shows the robbery happening in broad daylight at her home in Cheltenham.

The heartbroken mother says she spent her entire Christmas present budget on the gifts, purchased during the Black Friday sales.

Educational electronics for her partially-deaf two-year-old and other gifts for her five-year-old daughter were among the items stolen.

“I know everyone’s struggling but how could someone stoop so low?” Bees said of the thief.

“She has basically stolen my children’s Christmas, she’s the ultimate grinch.”

