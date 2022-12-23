British drivers warned of long queues during ‘frantic’ Christmas getaway

Drivers embarking on Christmas journeys this week could face long queues as millions travel to spend the festive period with friends and family, the AA has warned.

Friday, 23 December, is expected to be the busiest day for road travel, with an estimated 16.9 million journeys.

On Christmas Eve, 16.6 million journeys are expected.

The roads likely to be hit by congestion include the M25, M60 near Manchester, and the M6 in northwest England.

