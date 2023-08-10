Church burns after Russian strike on residential area of Zaporizhzhia

Three people have been killed in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky shared footage of a damaged church at the scene of the attack on Telegram, with fire still burning in the courtyard.

“Another attack by Russian terrorists. As of now, three people have been reported dead. My condolences to the families,” the post read.

“The rescue operation is underway. All victims will be provided with the necessary assistance. And this war crime of Russia will certainly face its sentence. And the response to Russian terrorists will be on the frontline - thanks to our heroic warriors.”