The search for a missing four-year-old girl in Australia has entered the fourth day as her parents and police appeal for help from locals.

Cleo Smith disappeared from her family’s tent at a campsite in Macleod, near Carnarvon on Saturday morning. The location is about 900km north of Perth.

“If you see something, report it. It doesn’t matter if it’s small or big, or if you’re sure or not. We want our little girl home,” mother Ellie Smith said during an appeal.

“She would never leave that tent alone.”

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.