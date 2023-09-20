Suella Braverman dismisses ‘expert’ opinion on government abandoning climate goals

Suella Braverman dismissed the "expert" opinion of Lord Zac Goldsmith as she defended Rishi Sunak's plans to roll back some of Britain’s key climate pledges.

The Conservative peer and former climate and environment minister told BBC Newsnight that it would be a "moment of shame" for the prime minister to weaken green commitments.

"[Lord Goldsmith] is an expert in this field but I disagree," the home secretary told LBC.

"I think we need to take into account the current economic climate, we need to take into account the cost of living challenges, we need to make sure this is sustainable and affordable," Ms Braverman added.