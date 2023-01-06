CNN host Erin Burnett calls out Republican for calling her ‘young lady’

CNN news anchor Erin Burnett called out a Republican congressman for addressing her as “young lady.”

“That, I will say, was a bit — in my opinion — rude,” the senior journalist said after Troy Nehls made the comment.

After being asked if it was meant to be complimentary, he said: ““Of course it was ... This is my first time on the Clinton News Network. Absolutely.”

Mr Nehls was discussing the ongoing chaos regarding the election of a new House speaker.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.