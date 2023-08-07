This is the moment the coast guard rescue a man who had been stuck at sea for 35 hours on a fishing boat.

Charles Gregory, 25, was rescued from a 12-foot jon boat, 12 miles offshore at St Augustine in Florida on Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders had received a report from Gregory’s family on Friday evening, saying he did not return to the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp.

An HC-130 Hercules airplane aircrew spotted Gregory on Saturday morning, sitting in his partially submerged jon boat. A Coast Guard Cutter Coho boat crew recovered him and transferred him to a Station Mayport boat crew who transported him to EMS at Vilano Beach Fishing Pier.