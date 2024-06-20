Cockroach distracts State Department briefing - and is killed for it

A cockroach met an unfortunate end after drawing the limelight at a State Department briefing on Thursday (20 June).

Spokesperson Matthew Miller was visibly distracted while trying to answer a question about the war in Gaza and said "I hate to interrupt, but there's a big cockroach on the wall".

Mr Miller then apologized for the disruption.

After a few seconds of laughter, the briefing continued, until a loud crashing sound rang out as the cockroach appeared to be killed by someone in the room.