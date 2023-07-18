Coleen Nolan on cancer diagnosis and becoming fourth sister in family to face disease

Singer and Loose Woman star Coleen Nolan has revealed she has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The 58-year-old, part of the family pop group The Nolans, has already seen three of her sisters diagnosed with the disease.

Coleen has now spoken about her diagnosis on Loose Women and revealed the cancer was spotted almost by chance when she went to see a dermatologist about another problem. She also said her first instinct when given her diagnosis was to “laugh hysterically” and that she is “sick of cancer”.