Colorado LGBT+ nightclub shooting suspect charged with 305 counts

The man suspected of killing five people and injuring dozens of others has formally been charged with a total of 305 counts including murder and hate crime.

Anderson Lee Aldrich is accused of committing a mass shooting inside Club Q on 19 November with an AR-style rifle and a handgun.

He is facing five counts of first-degree murder and multiple counts of bias-motivated crime, or “hate crime.”

The 22-year-old appeared in court on Tuesday (6 December) and will remain in jail without bond as the case proceeds.

