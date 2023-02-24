CCTV footage allegedly shows actor Ray Buffer “stealing” $600 worth of comic books from a store in San Diego.

Surveillance footage shared by Southern California Comics on social media appears to show a man concealing the merchandise under his shirt.

Buffer has since been charged with misdemeanour petty theft after the business publically accused him of stealing last October.

The actor, 53, has more than 100 credits to his name and has appeared in shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and ER.

