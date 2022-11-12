Cop27: Activists protest at climate summit and around the world

Protests are taking place outside the Cop27 conference in Egypt and around the world on Saturday, 12 November.

Climate activists are calling for further action to be taken to tackle climate change as world leaders gather at the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Egyptian authorities have taken a low-tolerance stance on protests at the conference, which is holding its first-ever day dedicated to agriculture and adaptation.

Among the demonstrations taking place is Greta Thunberg’s in Stockholm, as well as protests in London, Edinburgh, and Cardiff.

