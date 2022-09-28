Cost of living: Martin Lewis has ‘ran out of ideas’ to help those struggling

Martin Lewis has admitted that he has “ran out of ideas” to help those who are struggling with the cost of living crisis on Wednesday, 28 September.

While answering viewers’ calls on ITV’s This Morning, the MoneySavingExpert founder became lost for words and shook his head while trying to offer advice to a caller named Cheryl.

“I don’t know. I mean, I just ... the situation now is bad, and if those interest rates go up as it’s been discussed ... then we are going to have millions of people sitting on a mortgage ticking time bomb.”

Sign up for our newsletters.