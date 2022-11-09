Martin Lewis offers ‘no-brainer’ tip on how Brits can save £100 on heating bill

Martin Lewis has explained a simple combi boiler tip that could save Britons £100 on their heating bill.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, he urged viewers to check the “flow temperature” of their boiler - the temperature it heats up the water to before sending it off to radiators.

“You normally want it to be around 60C but most boilers are set higher - that’s really inefficient,” Lewis said.

“You can turn this down... it might take slightly longer to get up to the maximum temperature but it can cut £100 a year off your bill.”

