Irish Government unveils 11 billion euro 'cost of living budget'

Ireland’s Minister for Finance announced an €11bn package intended to tackle the cost of living for "individuals, families and businesses" on Tuesday, 27 September.

Speaking in the Irish parliament, Paschal Donohoe described how the war in Ukraine has sent "shockwaves" through global economies.

Among the measures announced were a €200 electricity credit for bills before Christmas, followed by another two €200 payments in the first half of 2023, as well as two €500 tax credits for renters.

