Cougar filmed prowling round Minneapolis neighborhood

A cougar was filmed wandering around a Minneapolis neighbourhood this week.

An alert was issued by City of Minneapolis officials on Tuesday (5 December), reporting that the animal was seen near Kenwood Park.

Minnesota State Patrol said the cougar was hit and killed on impact by a vehicle on westbound Interstate 394 at Theodore Wirth Parkway on Wednesday.

In an update on X/Twitter, the state patrol said Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was in possession of the animal and is investigating.