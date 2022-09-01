Australian council worker lures pet cat out of driveway before 'issuing roaming fine'

An Australian council worker has been accused of luring a cat from a Queensland driveway before issuing the owner with a fine for allowing it to roam.

Steven and Julie Stephens are embroiled in a dispute with their local council over how many pets they own.

Mr Stephens told The Chronicle that his wife needs the animals for her wellbeing, alleging the worker tried to take the cat after visiting to inform the couple the council was taking possession of some of their animals.

Toowoomba Regional Council is investigating the incident.

