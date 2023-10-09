Couple pose on railway track for a picture where trains speed by at 100mph

CCTV footage has captured a couple trespassing on a railway to pose for photographs on the track.

The footage, taken from a camera at Calcot Mill level crossing in West Berkshire, shows two cyclists entering the level crossing so that one of them can take a picture of the other on a stretch of the railway where 130 trains a day pass through at up to 100mph.

The release of the footage captured in Holybrook Linear Park follows a concerning rise in the number of trespass incidents across Network Rail’s Western route, which runs from Penzance to London Paddington.