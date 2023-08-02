Creepy eyeball projected onto The Sphere in Las Vegas, unsettling residents

A gigantic and creepy eyeball projection has appeared in Las Vegas, thoroughly unsettling residents of the area.

The Madison Square Garden (MSG) Sphere at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas has LED lights that can create these large-scale projections.

It has been filmed projecting the image of a gigantic eyeball, running on a loop and slowly blinking.

The eyeball has drawn in a lot of speculation and concerns from local residents.

This video was filmed on 10 July 2023, and this isn't the first time. The Sphere has been used to project for Independence Day in July.