Thief steals golf clubs from shop by stuffing them in his underwear

CCTV footage shows a thief stealing golf clubs at a shop in Winchester by stuffing them down his trousers.

A video shared by Ferndown Forest Golf Course shows two men wandering around the shop.

One man appears to try and conceal what the other is doing as he grabs several clubs and hides them inside his clothes.

Ferndown Forest Golf Course told The Independent that they have since located the pair and the clubs, worth £425 each, have been returned.

The club also said they have been in touch with police but have not had a response.

Hampshire Police said they are investigating the incident.