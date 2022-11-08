Thief knocks himself out trying to flee Louis Vuitton store with luxury goods

A teenager was caught on video running into a glass window as he attempted to escape a Louis Vuitton shop with stolen luxury goods.

Police said the alleged thief knocked himself unconscious after trying to flee from a store in Bellevue, Washington, in broad daylight.

The 17-year-old suspect grabbed handbags worth $18,000 (£15,683) from displays and tried to make a break for it.

Prosecutors said the teenager, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, is part of a retail crime theft ring.

