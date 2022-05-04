Crossrail: Elizabeth Line to open in 20 days' time

Transport for London has confirmed that Crossrail, also known as the Elizabeth Line, will open on Tuesday 24 May.

The £18.8 billion project will open nearly four years later than it was originally planned in December 2018.

The line initially will not run on Sundays or call at Bond Street until later in the year, however there will be a special Sunday service on June 5 for the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Trains will start running in central London, from Paddington to Abbey Wood, subject to final safety checks.

