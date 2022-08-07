Seventeen people are missing and 121 more have been left injured after a lightning strike at an oil storage facility in Cuba.

Firefighters have been battling the massive fire that sparked as a result of the strike, which came as a thunderstorm hit the city of Matanzas.

The flames have been raging since Saturday (6 August).

Authorities have confirmed 800 people were evacuated from the Dubrocq neighbourhood, close to the fire.

The Cuban government has also asked for help from international experts - with experience in the oil sector - from “friendly countries”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.