Second World War veteran, 102, dies travelling to France for D-Day anniversary

A Second World War veteran died aged 102 while travelling to France for the D-Day 80th commemorations.

Robert "Al" Persichitti served in the US Navy and was involved in the allied operation in Japan.

He suffered a medical emergency on board a ship travelling to Europe and was airlifted to a German hospital on 30 May.

Veteran organisation Honor Flight, which Mr Persichitti belonged to, confirmed his death and said he "served his country bravely without hesitation".

Al DeCarlo, who served alongside Mr Persichitti and was also on the trip, said his friend was not alone and "was at peace and comfortable," according to WHAM-TV.