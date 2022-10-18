Just Stop Oil protesters brought down from Dartford Crossing on cherry picker

Police used a cherry picker to remove Just Stop Oil protesters from the Dartford Crossing on Tuesday, 18 October, after the activists staged an occupation on the bridge.

Two members of the group forced the closure of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge for two days as they clung to cables 430ft above water in protest against new government oil and gas licences.

“We are stepping down now but other supporters of Just Stop Oil will be stepping up day after day, causing disruption and putting their liberty on the line,” the group said.

