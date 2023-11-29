Sir David Attenborough describes how long-tailed macaques barter with tourists by stealing phones in the latest edition of Planet Earth.

The Planet Earth team has filmed the adapted behaviour of long-tailed macaques who steal tourists’ phones to barter, learning that more valuable items results in greater rewards from travellers.

The robbing-bartering phenomenon has only been observed in Uluwatu, and has been present for over 30 years.

Planet Earth III continues on BBC One at 6.20pm on Sunday 3 December 3.