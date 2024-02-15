David Cameron labelled Russian President Vladimir Putin an “aggressive dictator” during his diplomatic visit to Warsaw today (Thursday).

The British Foreign Secretary met with Polis Foreign Affairs Minister Radoslaw Sikorski to address the media following discussions on increasing defence production for Ukraine and bolstering support in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Lord Cameron said: “I see this as the challenge of our generation. Two foreign ministers standing here today, it’s like two foreign ministers standing here in the 1930s, where we faced a similar challenge from a similar aggressive dictator who was trying to change Europe’s boundaries by force.”