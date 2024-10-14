David Davis chokes up in House of Commons talking about friend Alex Salmond

Conservative MP David Davis gave an emotional tribute in the House of Commons, remembering his late friend Alex Salmond. (October 14)

The former politician, who was Scotland’s first minister between 2007 to 2014 passed away unexpectedly on October 12 while visiting North Macedonia.

Davis, the MP for Goole and Pocklington remebered him as “a truly incredible human being, with remarkable insight, strength, personality, and stoic restraint many others couldn’t contemplate.”

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer also paid tribute, describing Mr Salmond as a “monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics” for more than 30 years.